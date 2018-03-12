  • STV
SNP MSP lodges complaint against Mark McDonald's return

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

James Dornan said Holyrood would negate its duties if the shamed MSP returns.

Mark McDonald: The MSP is due to return to Holyrood on Tuesday.
An SNP MSP has lodged a formal complaint over disgraced former minister Mark McDonald's planned return to Holyrood.

James Dornan said McDonald being in the parliament would be a "clear negation" of its duty of care after he admitted to behaving inappropriately towards two women who work in the building.

Dornan also states in his complaint to the standards committee he was asked by a member of his staff to escort them out the building as they were fearful McDonald would be waiting for her.

"As we left the building he was standing close to the exit, I have no doubt he was indeed waiting for her," he said.

McDonald denies "any suggestion I was waiting in the parliament for the individual in question after an event".

The MSP quit as childcare minister in November after admitting wrongdoing and has not returned to the building since as an internal independent investigation was conducted.

In a statement to STV News, McDonald said: "I refute any suggestion I was waiting in the parliament for the individual in question after an event, and refuted this during the investigation process.

"Similarly I have not been advised that my conduct was being linked to the specific health matter described by Mr Dornan either at the point of initial complaint nor at any stage of the investigation."

The 37 year-old resigned from the party last week after investigators stated he had abused his position of power and that it was "persistent behaviour over an extended period of time".

He intends to return to Holyrood on Tuesday, and parliamentary authorities have announced his office will be located in the basement away from other MSPs and their staff.

In a letter to Holyrood's standards committee, Dornan said: "In my view having Mr McDonald in the same workplace as his victims would be a clear negation of the duty of care that the Parliament has to all its members of staff."

Pressure is mounting on McDonald to resign as an MSP but he told STV News earlier on Monday that he had no intention to do so.

The Aberdeen Donside MSP said he was not a sex pest and rejected a further allegation that he groped a woman at an SNP Christmas party.

He told STV News he will "atone for his mistakes" when he returns to work but is fully aware "some people will want nothing to do with me".

A spokesman for Holyrood said: "We can confirm that the convener of the SPPA (standards, procedures and public appointments) committee has received a letter from Mr Dornan.

"It will now be for the committee to decide how its wishes to proceed when it meets on Thursday."

