Disgraced MSP refuses to disclose inappropriate texts

Mark McDonald returned to Holyrood for the first time since November last year.

Holyrood: Mark McDonald faced questions from journalists upon his return. STV

Disgraced MSP Mark McDonald has refused to disclose the content of inappropriate messages he sent to two women.

The Aberdeen Donside MSP returned to Holyrood for the first time since he quit as a Scottish Government minister last year.

His self-imposed absence was extended after the SNP opened an internal, independent investigation into his conduct following fresh allegations.

The SNP has said it will not publish the report in a bid to protect the anonymity of the victims, and McDonald is also declining to reveal what exactly he said.

Three women complained about McDonald's behaviour.

A total of two were upheld and a third accusation centring on inappropriate physical conduct was not sustained by the investigators but they had "no intention to doubt the account of the witness".

McDonald has apologised to the two women but when asked about the third accusation he told STV News on Monday, " I reject entirely".

Under questioning at a packed press conference at Holyrood, he said: "I do not think it is my position to put information out there which I have been told by the party they will not put there."

When reminded by a journalist it was not his party any longer, he replied: "Indeed it is not.

"At the same time there is a process I have chosen to respect and there are also individuals who have apologised profusely to but also who I am choosing to respect.

"And that will be my approach in relation to this.

"They are also affected by the information that is put out there as well as myself."

