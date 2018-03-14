  • STV
  • MySTV

STV poll: Scots worried by Brexit but don't want indyref2

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

A total of 61% think leaving the European Union will damage Scotland's economy.

Poll: STV News quizzed voters about their views on Brexit and independence.
Poll: STV News quizzed voters about their views on Brexit and independence. PA

Most Scots believe Brexit will damage the economy but less than a quarter think it should lead to a second independence referendum, a poll for STV News has found.

The survey by Ipsos MORI found widespread pessimism among the Scottish public as the UK Government negotiates the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

A majority of Scots (61%) believe the UK's economy will be worse off after leaving the EU, with just one in seven (14%) believing it will boost the economy.

A similar majority (61%) believe Scotland's economy will suffer as a result of the country's exit, with those having a positive outlook on the change shrinking to only 12%.

Pessimism towards Brexit is most potent among younger people (65%) and middle-aged people (68%), with those aged over 55 being less likely than their peers to be gloomy about the UK's exit (50%).

Gloomy: The vast majority of Scots think Brexit will damage the economy.
Gloomy: The vast majority of Scots think Brexit will damage the economy. STV

Despite widespread concern about Brexit, the country remains divided over Scottish independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for a second independence referendum last year after her party's Holyrood manifesto said a fresh vote should be held if Scotland is taken out of the EU against its will.

The Prime Minister rejected her request, and for the time being it is Theresa May who has the public behind her.

Almost half (47%) of Scots oppose holding a second vote within the next three years, while 41% want a new vote on the independence question.

Of those who want a fresh referendum, only one in five Scots (22%) say it is due to Brexit. A further 19% say they already supported a new independence vote and Brexit has not changed that.

When those who are likely to vote in a new poll were asked what side they support, 46% said they would back independence while 50% said they would opt to remain in the UK. A further 4% said they were undecided.

No thanks: Only 41% of Scots want a second independence referendum.
No thanks: Only 41% of Scots want a second independence referendum. STV News/Ipsos MORI

Ipsos MORI also polled Scots on how they would vote at the next UK general election.

The SNP remained Scotland's most popular party polling 39%, with Scottish Labour (26%) leapfrogging the Scottish Conservatives (25%) into second place also in the survey.

A further 6% said they would vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats while 4% backed the Scottish Greens.

Westminster: The SNP remain on top of the political pile.
Westminster: The SNP remain on top of the political pile. STV News/Ipsos MORI

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos MORI Scotland, said: "Scots are pessimistic about the impact that Brexit will have on the economy, both here in Scotland and across the UK.

"However, Scots' pessimism about Brexit doesn't appear to be giving rise to a clamour for a second referendum on Scotland's constitutional future.

"While 22% of Scots say they support a second referendum in the next three years because of Brexit, there's still no overall majority in favour of a second independence referendum-our research indicates that opposition to Scotland becoming an independent country remains higher than support for it.

"Meanwhile, the SNP continues to have the highest vote share of any political party in Scotland after almost 11 years in government.

"While our poll was taken in the same week as Scottish Labour's spring conference in Dundee, findings do not point to a Scottish Labour 'bounce' among voters."

Independence: If a referendum was held tomorrow the No side would win again.
Independence: If a referendum was held tomorrow the No side would win again. STV News/Ipsos MORI

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.