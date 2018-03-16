Sturgeon 'disappointed' after MSPs repeal Football Act

Holyrood's opposition parties voted to scrap the controversial law on Thursday.

Scrapped: Nicola Sturgeon said the move was a 'retrograde step'. PA

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "disappointed" after her government's flagship football fan law was repealed.

A majority of MSPs drawn from across Holyrood's four opposition parties backed a bid to scrap the law on Thursday.

The Offensive Behaviour at Football Act was passed by parliament in 2011 when the SNP had a majority of seats in the chamber.

The legislation proved controversial amongst football fans, with many feeling they were being unfairly targeted by authorities.

As well as tackling racist and bigoted behaviour, the law also prohibited "other behaviour that a reasonable person would be likely to consider offensive".

Holyrood backed Labour MSP James Kelly's Repeal Bill by a margin of 62 to 60 after hours of at times heated exchanges between both sides.

When questioned on the vote on Friday, Sturgeon said: "I'm disappointed.

"I think it was a retrograde step but I understand the concerns that were expressed and parliament has taken its decision so we move on now.

"Obviously, we've had a concern about repealing the act before alternatives were in place but we've moved on from that.

"It's important that we do not lose sight of the collective need across society to have zero tolerance towards sectarianism and I hope that message, notwithstanding the vote yesterday, continues to go out very strongly."

