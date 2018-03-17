  • STV
SNP councillor Chris McEleny joins depute leadership race

The leader of the SNP group in Inverclyde has announced his intentions for the role.

Chris McEleny: SNP depute leader contender.

Chris McEleny has joined the race to become the SNP's next depute leader.

The Incerclyde Councillor is the fourth candidate to put his name forward to replace Angus Robertson.

Robertson defeated McEleny in the race to secure the role in 2016.

McEleny, who leads the SNP group in Inverclyde, says he will be putting communities at the heart of the case for independence.

He said: "With the Scottish Government focused on improving the lives of our nation and our team of SNP MP's continuing to stand up to the UK Government for the betterment of Scotland, it is up to each and everyone of us make the case for independence and build a new case to deliver independence in our time.

"There are over a 1000 days until the next Scottish Parliament election and there will also be a referendum on Scottish independence.

"It is for that reason, and my belief that independence will be delivered by winning the hearts and minds of communities across Scotland, that I today announce I will be accepting the nominations of SNP members across Scotland who have humbled me with their support and I will seek election to the office of Depute Leader of the Scottish National Party."

"A new case for independence though won't be won by talking to ourselves. We will win independence by winning the hearts and minds of communities across Scotland. That is the job I pledge to do."
Chris McEleny

McEleny joins Keith Brown, James Dornan and Julie Hepburn in the contest and he believes that it should not be about talking about the process of when a vote should be held but instead about who can best support Nicola Sturgeon in building the case for why Scots should vote for independence in communities across the country.

He said: "I still firmly believe that the position of our First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - that we will come to a decision in the autumn once the terms of Brexit are clear - best serves Scotland's interests whilst we continue to stand up to the UK Government's Power grab on the Scottish Parliament.

"One guarantee I will provide is that, similar to when I previously stood alongside Angus Robertson, Tommy Sheppard and Alyn Smyth, this contest will show our party in a good light. Julie, James and Keith all have good ideas, I will wholeheartedly take forward the best of those regarding the internal organisational issues they wish to change.

"A new case for independence though won't be won by talking to ourselves. We will win independence by winning the hearts and minds of communities across Scotland. That is the job I pledge to do, to best serve SNP members, the independence movement and our Leader Nicola Sturgeon.

"To bring together a partnership of people; of teachers, of nurses, of trade unionists, of business leaders, of students, of young people and old people, a partnership of people that will set out better our position on currency, the economy and pensions. A new independence community that will take our case to every community across Scotland, town hall by town hall, and together we will deliver independence in our time. "

The winner of the depute leadership contest will be unveiled at the party's Aberdeen conference in June.

