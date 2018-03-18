  • STV
  • MySTV

Sarwar calls for action on colleague's Islamophobic slur

STV

Labour councillor Jim Dempster has been suspended pending an investigation.

Sarwar: Called on Labour to 'make a decision'.
Sarwar: Called on Labour to 'make a decision'. PA

Anas Sarwar has urged Labour to "make a decision" on a party member who made an Islamophobic comment about the transport minister.

Dumfries and Galloway councillor Jim Dempster has been suspended from the party pending an investigation into his remark about Humza Yousaf.

Mr Dempster reportedly said that if Mr Yousaf had visited the region, "he may have been at Springholm but no-one would have seen him under his burka".

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics Scotland, Labour MSP Mr Sarwar said: "Dinosaurs make crass, stupid, offensive, unacceptable remarks. "It's right he apologises.

"It's right that Labour has suspended him but I think the Labour Party has got to make a decision in the long-term based upon on how we want to reflect in terms of society, whether he's truly remorseful or not.

"It's one thing after an incident saying you are sorry, but it's about changing yourself and changing your behaviour and how that reflects on wider society."

"I think the Labour Party's got to make a decision, and got to take one very quickly."
Anas Sarwar.

He added: "I think the Labour Party's got to make a decision, and got to take one very quickly."

Mr Sarwar appeared on the programme with Mr Yousaf to discuss the racism and Islamophobia they have both experienced, including death threats.

The transport minister has called for Mr Dempster to resign and refused to accept an apology the councillor offered for his remark.

Speaking about his own experience of racism and Islamophobia, Mr Sarwar said: "People will send threats about burning down my offices, which obviously has an impact on my staff. Targeting me, targeting my family.

"Questioning my loyalty to Scotland, questioning my loyalty to the UK. Saying that I'm part of some undercover mission to impose Sharia law on Scotland or the UK. Questioning whether we belong."

Mr Yousaf said he had faced similar abuse.

Mr Sarwar is heading a campaign to tackle everyday racism and has drawn up an eight-point plan to about how his party can deal with the issue.

Davie McLachlan, former leader of the Labour group on South Lanarkshire Council, was suspended by Scottish Labour in January pending an investigation after allegedly making a racist remark about Mr Sarwar, which he denies.

Last month, Labour MP Hugh Gaffney apologised for using "deeply offensive" language during a Burns Supper speech.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.