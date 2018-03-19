UK to follow EU fishing rules during Brexit transition

The Scottish Fishermen's Federation said the deal is unacceptable to its members.

Fishing: Many fishermen want out of the EU's quota system. © STV

The UK has agreed to abide by European fishing regulations during the Brexit transition period.

The move has angered the industry, with many wanting more control over British fishing waters immediately upon the country's withdrawal from the EU.

Brexit minister David Davis and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier announced the deal at a press conference in Brussels on Monday.

The transitional agreement will come into force on March 29 next year when the UK formally leaves the EU and will end on New Year's Day, 2020.

Speaking in Brussels, Davis said: "We must seize the moment and carry forward the momentum of the past few weeks.

"The deal we struck today, on top of that agreed in December, should give us confidence that a good deal for the United Kingdom and the European Union is closer than ever before."

New fishing quotas will be set by the bloc as part of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) in December 2019 but with the UK technically out of the EU at that time the UK Government will not have a vote on the matter.

The EU has pledged to consult the UK during the talks and may invite British representatives to any international negotiations on the subject during the 21-month transition.

Scottish Fishermen's Federation chief executive Bertie Armstrong said: "This falls far short of an acceptable deal.

"We will leave the EU and leave the CFP, but hand back sovereignty over our seas a few seconds later.

"Our fishing communities' fortunes will still be subject to the whim and largesse of the EU for another two years.

"Put simply, we do not trust them to look after us. So we issue this warning to the EU: be careful what you do or the consequences later will be severe.

"To our politicians we say this: some have tried to secure a better deal but our governments have let us down."

