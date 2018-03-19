Nicola Sturgeon to visit China in bid to boost trade

The First Minister says there is huge opportunities for Scottish firms in China.

China: Nicola Sturgeon met with vice premier Liu Yandong in Edinburgh last year. Scottish Government

The First Minister will visit China next month in an effort to boost Scotland's trade and cultural links with the country.

Nicola Sturgeon will visit Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong between April 9 and 13 against the backdrop of a 40% rise in exports from Scotland to China last year.

She will meet with senior Chinese government representatives and businesses as well as attend education showcases and other cultural engagements.

Last week, it was announced that the first direct Scotland-China commercial air link will begin from Edinburgh Airport in June.

Sturgeon last visited China in 2015 and met the country's vice premier, Liu Yandong, in Edinburgh last year.

The SNP leader also signed a £10bn memorandum of understanding with a firm owned by the Chinese state but the deal later collapsed.

The First Minister insisted she would also "continue to talk about the importance of equality of opportunity and respect for human rights" when meeting state officials.

She said: "I am delighted to be visiting China to promote the long-standing friendship between our two countries.

"Since my last visit three years ago, the economic and cultural links between Scotland and China have gone from strength to strength, underlined by the recent strong export figures and the new direct Edinburgh-Beijing flight route announced last week.

"As the world's second largest economy, there are huge opportunities for Scottish companies to work with China.

"I will be travelling with the message that Scotland is a fantastic place to invest, to do business, to study and to visit on holiday."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.