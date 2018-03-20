  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots politicians win court hearing for Brexit block bid

STV

The petitioners behind the case include Green, Labour and SNP politicians.

Brexit: The UK is set to leave the EU in March 2019.
Brexit: The UK is set to leave the EU in March 2019. Reuters

A group of Scottish politicians who want to stop Brexit have won an appeal to have their case heard at the Court of Session.

The petitioners want the European Court of Justice to decide if the UK could unilaterally halt the withdrawal process.

Those behind the petition include two Green MSPs as well as Labour and SNP MEPs.

The UK Government has argued that triggering Article 50 means Brexit cannot be halted and the only two options are to leave with an agreed deal or to exit without a deal at all.

Earlier this year, Lord Doherty of the court's Outer House threw out the petition, calling it "hypothetical and academic", but appeal judges ruled on Tuesday that he had "erred" and the case should indeed be considered at the Court of Session.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1407754-bid-to-secure-court-ruling-on-article-50-rejected/ | default

The Court of Session will now decide whether to refer the case to the European Court of Justice, the highest court in EU law, to give its opinion on the question.

In his written judgment on the appeal, Lord Carroway wrote: "The issue of whether it is legally possible to revoke the notice of withdrawal is, as already stated, one of great importance.

"On one view, authoritative guidance on whether it is legally possible to do so may have the capacity to influence Members of Parliament in deciding what steps to take in advance of, and at the time of a debate and vote on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

"After all, if Parliament is to be regarded as sovereign, the government's position on the legality of revoking the notice many not be decisive."

He added later: "In short, therefore, having regard to all the circumstances, the court is of the view that the Lord Ordinary erred in holding that there is no 'real prospect of success' in this petition.

"There is a point of substance, albeit one heavily concealed by the averments which should be argued in the normal way."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.