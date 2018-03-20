Scots politicians win court hearing for Brexit block bid

The petitioners behind the case include Green, Labour and SNP politicians.

Brexit: The UK is set to leave the EU in March 2019. Reuters

A group of Scottish politicians who want to stop Brexit have won an appeal to have their case heard at the Court of Session.

The petitioners want the European Court of Justice to decide if the UK could unilaterally halt the withdrawal process.

Those behind the petition include two Green MSPs as well as Labour and SNP MEPs.

The UK Government has argued that triggering Article 50 means Brexit cannot be halted and the only two options are to leave with an agreed deal or to exit without a deal at all.

Earlier this year, Lord Doherty of the court's Outer House threw out the petition, calling it "hypothetical and academic", but appeal judges ruled on Tuesday that he had "erred" and the case should indeed be considered at the Court of Session.

The Court of Session will now decide whether to refer the case to the European Court of Justice, the highest court in EU law, to give its opinion on the question.

In his written judgment on the appeal, Lord Carroway wrote: "The issue of whether it is legally possible to revoke the notice of withdrawal is, as already stated, one of great importance.

"On one view, authoritative guidance on whether it is legally possible to do so may have the capacity to influence Members of Parliament in deciding what steps to take in advance of, and at the time of a debate and vote on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

"After all, if Parliament is to be regarded as sovereign, the government's position on the legality of revoking the notice many not be decisive."

He added later: "In short, therefore, having regard to all the circumstances, the court is of the view that the Lord Ordinary erred in holding that there is no 'real prospect of success' in this petition.

"There is a point of substance, albeit one heavily concealed by the averments which should be argued in the normal way."

