Axe-threatened Scottish Youth Theatre to remain open

Chris Foote

It had been expected to close after losing out on Creative Scotland funding.

Youth Theatre: Government funding grants reprieve (file pic).
Youth Theatre: Government funding grants reprieve (file pic).

The Scottish Youth Theatre will remain open after securing £150,000 in government funding.

It had been expected to close in July after losing out in the latest round of Creative Scotland financing.

The Scottish Government will match private sponsorship secured by the theatre, which counts Gerard Butler and Karen Gillan among its alumni.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The Scottish Youth Theatre has supported many young actors and other theatre professionals to find their voice and launch their careers.

"There was widespread concern about the announcement that the theatre was facing closure due to its financial position.

"This funding from partners will allow the theatre to maintain its work, and complete the ongoing positive changes to their business.

"It will also give time for further dialogue about a longer-term funding strategy.

"I have set out this offer to the Scottish Youth Theatre, and I have encouraged them to continue exploring all options available to secure a more permanent funding solution.

"I have also discussed with them their continuing ambitions to improve the reach, depth and quality of Scottish Youth Theatre's work across Scotland, and how this funding will help them towards that goal."

Creative Scotland was heavily criticised for pulling the plug on funding for 20 organisations in January.

Funding was restored to five groups following an emergency board meeting but the controversy led to the resignation of two board members and chief executive Janet Archer apologised to Holyrood's Culture Committee last month.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.