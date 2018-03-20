Scots Tory MPs warn May they may vote down Brexit deal

John Lamont MP said he put the Prime Minister 'on notice' over fishing rights.

Brexit: Theresa May's deal angered Ruth Davidson and her Scottish colleagues. PA

Scottish Conservative MPs have put the Prime Minister "on notice" that they will vote down the Brexit deal if it does not hand fishing rights back to the UK.

The warning was made after the group, alongside English colleagues who represent coastal communities, met with Theresa May in Downing Street on Tuesday to express their anger over the transitional deal.

The UK Government has agreed to stay within the EU's Common Fisheries Policy during the 21-month implementation period, a move which has angered the industry.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has already said MPs will have her "full support" to vote down the final Brexit deal if it includes a similar concession to Brussels.

Moray MP Douglas Ross compared the transitional arrangement to a "pint of cold sick" and said he was "angry and disappointed" after the government signed up to it.

Following the meeting with the Prime Minister, John Lamont MP said: "Today's meeting gave Scottish Conservative MPs the chance to put the concerns of fishing communities direct to the Prime Minister and the Secretary of state for the environment (Michael Gove).

"We share those concerns and the determination to ensure that, come the end of 2020, we take full control over our waters as we leave the EU.

"I very much welcome Michael Gove's comments in Parliament that, after the transition, the UK Government will decide who can access our waters and on what terms.

"The government should be clear that they are on notice-no deal for fishermen, and they will have to think again on the terms of our departure."

Gove came in for criticism in the Commons from the SNP.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart said: "They will never ever be trusted ever again by the Scottish fisherman.

"He drew a red line with leader of the Scottish Conservatives-that red line has gone quicker, hook, line and sinker.

"Can he just save us the time and tell us what is the next betrayal the Scottish fisherman can expect from his government?"

Another SNP MP, Drew Hendry, called the minister and the 13-strong Scottish Conservative group at Westminster "sprats".

Gove replied: "The Scottish National Party will have to do better than name-calling and joke-making if it's ever going to be taken seriously as a defender of the interests of Scottish fishermen."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.