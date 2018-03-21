  • STV
  • MySTV

Female Scots politicians reveal scale of Twitter abuse

STV

Kezia Dugdale says she received three death threats in six years as she backs campaign.

Abuse: Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson and Kezia Dugdale have all spoken out.
Abuse: Nicola Sturgeon, Ruth Davidson and Kezia Dugdale have all spoken out. SWNS

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has revealed she received three death threats in six years as she backed a campaign urging Twitter to do more to stop online abuse.

Dugdale joined First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson in exposing the extent of the hate-filled invective hurled at female politicians using the platform.

The three politicians are supporting Amnesty's Toxic Twitter campaign challenging the social media giant to take steps to address the problem.

A YouGov survey of 1110 British women commissioned by the charity found only 9% thought Twitter was doing enough to stop violence and abuse against women.

Dugdale revealed she had gone to the police a few years ago after one user suggested she should be bayoneted.

She said: "If I were to show you my Twitter @reply column just now, 90% of it would be abuse.

"Now I have to look at that every time to scroll through the good stuff trying to find those people who are genuinely trying to engage.

"Probably ten or 20 times a day I am scrolling through absolute mountains of abuse.

"There's different levels of abuse and harassment within that spectrum, some of it very serious indeed."

The MSP added: "Three times in the six years I've been an elected politician I've felt it serious enough to report to the police. That's involved three death threats in six years."

'Every month or so, I'll retweet or push back on some of the homophobic abuse because I think it's important that people see actually that that sort of language is not acceptable.'
Ruth Davidson

Davidson has said the volume of abuse sometimes made her feel "hunted" online.

She said: "Because I'm openly gay ... particularly when I started there was a lot of homophobic abuse and I have a lot of young gay followers on my Twitter platform, and for me it's always been quite important to call that out.

"So all of the 'you fat, ugly, stinking Tory' stuff I leave to one side but every now and again, every month or so, I'll retweet or push back on some of the homophobic abuse because I think it's important that people see actually that that sort of language is not acceptable, you don't have to take it."

Sturgeon said that while social media was "by and large a real force for good", she was "deeply worried" about the impact of online abuse on prospective female politicians.

She said: "There's undoubtedly a gendered element to the abuse.

"Women in politics will be much more likely to get abuse about how they look, what they wear and that's probably, to be frank, at the more innocent end of it.

"What makes me angry when I read that kind of abuse about me is that I worry that it's putting the next generation of young women off politics. I feel a responsibility to challenge it."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1409792-snp-mp-mhairi-black-reveals-scale-of-online-abuse/ | default

Amnesty interviewed more than 80 women across the UK and US for its Toxic Twitter report, with many reporting the company had failed to act when abuse was reported.

Kate Nevens, Amnesty International's Scotland programme director, said: "Twitter has become a toxic place for women, where appalling abusive language and graphic threats of violence appear unchecked on their platform every day.

"Abusive trolls are empowered to continue their campaigns of violence and abuse against women online because, despite repeated promises, Twitter is failing to do enough to stop them.

"In fact, Twitter is silencing the voices of women and is having a damaging impact on their mental health."

Amnesty wants the company to improve its reporting mechanisms and share more information publicly about the nature and levels of violence and abuse against women and how it is dealt with.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.