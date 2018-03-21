  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Brexit bill facing final vote at Holyrood

STV

The legislation comes amid an ongoing row over the return of devolved powers.

Vote: Bill has reached the third stage.
Vote: Bill has reached the third stage. PA

The Scottish Government's emergency Brexit legislation faces a final vote at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Ministers have pushed forward with their own continuity bill amid an ongoing row with Westminster over the return of devolved powers from Brussels once Britain leaves the EU.

The bill has reached its third stage and final vote at Holyrood after being introduced last month.

The Scottish and Welsh governments have refused to recommend granting legislative consent to the UK Government's EU Withdrawal Bill, which will transpose EU law into UK law following Brexit, branding it a Westminster "power grab".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1410733-scots-tory-mp-warns-may-he-might-vote-down-brexit-deal/ | default

The Scottish Government says the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill is a necessary backstop to safeguard devolution and ensure legal continuity if no agreement is reached in negotiations over the UK legislation.

The Welsh Government's equivalent backstop legislation will also face further debate on Wednesday.

Both bills are expected to be passed.

At Holyrood, ministers - who have already accepted amendments to their legislation - will face further attempts by opposition MSPs to make final changes.

The vote follows Brexit talks between the Scottish and Welsh first ministers and the Prime Minister last week.

The meeting broke up without agreement, with Nicola Sturgeon saying the remaining issues were "not insignificant but neither are they insurmountable".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.