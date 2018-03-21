Unemployment: Scotland's jobless total rises by 5000

The number of Scots out of work now stands at 118,000 after the increase.

Unemployment: Scotland now has the same jobless rate as the UK average. PA

The number of Scots out of work has risen by 5000, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed.

New figures show an increase in Scotland's unemployment rate in the period from November last year to January compared with the previous three months.

Scotland's unemployment rate increased by 0.2% to 4.3%, the same rate as the UK as a whole.

Compared to the same period last year, Scotland's jobless total is down 9000.

The figures show the number of people across the UK in work now stands at 32.25m, a new record high.

Northern Ireland has the lowest unemployment rate (3.2%) in the UK with the north east of England setting the highest rate at 5.2%.

More to follow

