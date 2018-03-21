Russia criticises Sturgeon's comments on spy poisoning

The First Minister has supported the Prime Minister's response to the attack.

Attack: Nicola Sturgeon said it is 'reasonable' to assume Russia was behind the attack. PA

The Russian government has criticised the Scottish Government's support for sanctions following the Salisbury attack.

The First Minister has repeatedly backed the Prime Minister's conclusion that Russia was behind the poisoning and she has also given her support for the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats in response to the incident.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who formerly acted as a British double agent, was allegedly poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent in the English town earlier this month.

Both he and his daughter Yulia, who was also injured in the alleged attempted murder, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Nicola Sturgeon said it was "a reasonable conclusion" to assume Russia carried out the attack following her briefing with the UK's national security advisor.

Russian consul general to Scotland, Andrey A. Pritsepov, issued a public statement condemning both the Scottish and UK Government's response to the crisis.

He said: "It is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of the British Government to seek to seriously aggravate relations further in pursuit of its unseemly political ends, having announced a whole series of hostile measures, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country."

Mr Pritsepov added: "It is with much regret we have to note that the Scottish authorities have unequivocally provided their full support to this hostile standoff with Russia.

"We are receiving warm messages of support and consideration from many residents of Scotland and want to thank them all profoundly."

When asked about statement from the Russian consul general, a Scottish Government spokeswoman pointed STV News to the First Minister's previous comments on the issue.

