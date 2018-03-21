Ex-SNP MP Natalie McGarry in court over 'embezzlement'

Former Glasgow East MP was charged in connection with fraud offences in September 2016.

Natalie McGarry: Former MP stood down before 2017 election. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Former Scottish MP Natalie McGarry has appeared in court charged with three counts of embezzlement.

McGarry, who used to represent Glasgow East for the SNP, was charged by police over alleged fraud offences in September 2016.

She had resigned the party whip the year before, shortly after police launched an investigation into her, and then stood down as an MP ahead of the 2017 general election.

She appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court as Natalie Meikle on Wednesday, facing a total of six charges including three for embezzlement.

Another two of the charges are under the Scottish Independence Referendum Act 2013 and relate to financial returns.

The final charge relates to an alleged failure to comply with a notice under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

No plea was made and Meikle was released on bail.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: McGarry appeared on Wednesday. Stephen Sweeney

