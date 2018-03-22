  • STV
  • MySTV

New allegations of racism against burka slur councillor

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Transport minister Humza Yousaf has again called on Jim Dempster to resign.

Allegations: Two people made accusations.
Allegations: Two people made accusations. Facebook

Fresh allegations of racist behaviour by Labour councillor Jim Dempster are being investigated by the party.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf has again called for the councillor to step down.

The Dumfries and Galloway councillor made an Islamophobic comment in relation to Yousaf during a meeting with officials about local road issues.

He had said that "no one would have seen (Yousaf) under his burka" if he visited the region.

Two individuals have made new allegations against Dempster, saying he used racist language towards them when they were children.

One of his accusers claimed Dempster chased her around his shop with an air freshener saying she smelled of curry, and he called her names over a ten-year period.

The other said he endured "ten years of hell" at the hands of Dempster, and suffered racist taunts when he went into the shop.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1410477-labour-councillor-suspended-over-burka-slur-about-yousaf/ | default

Dempster was suspended from Scottish Labour after the comment about Yousaf emerged, and he apologised for the remark.

He said earlier: "I do not believe that the comments I made reflect the actions or views that I have held during my service to my community."

Yousaf said: "The lastest allegations of racism involving Jim Dempster are extremely concerning.

"They point towards a sustained campaign of racial hatred directed towards children from a person in a position of responsibility.

"I would urge all victims of hatred to come forward and have their voices heard and their stories told. No one should get away with absuing people, let alone children, in this way.

"Jim Dempster has been spending the last few days taking part in staged photo-ops in an attempt to save his career."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1410752-burka-slur-councillor-s-mosque-visit-branded-tokenistic/ | default

He continued: "Instead, he should apologise to the multiple victims of his racial prejudice who claim to have been abused by him over a number of years.

"Jim Dempster must realise his position is completely untenable and he must now resign, with immediate effect."

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: "James Dempster has been suspended by the Scottish Labour Party, and an investigation is ongoing.

"The investigation will consider any new allegations. The Labour Party has a zero tolerance policy towards racism and all forms of discrimination."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.