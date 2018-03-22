SNP MSP: Independent Scotland may stay out EU over fishing

John Mason said a good deal over fishing is a 'deal breaker' for the party.

John Mason: The SNP MSP is an outspoken backbencher at Holyrood.

An independent Scotland would not join the European Union unless it got "a good deal" for fishing, an SNP MSP has said.

John Mason, who represents Glasgow Shettleston at Holyrood, made the comments on Twitter after his party criticised the UK Government for opting to remain in the EU's Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) for the 21-month transition policy.

EU member states are obligated to be part of the CFP, which sets catch quotas and foreign vessel access terms, under the treaties of the organisation.

The Scottish Government accepted during the 2014 that the country was to join the EU it would have to be part of the CFP.

They argued, however, in their white paper on independence as "one of the foremost and most respected fishing nations in Europe" it would enable Scotland to have the "opportunity to take a leadership role in reforming the CFP".

Mason says the party would now go one step further and not join the organisation until it gets concessions over fishing.

In a tweet on Wednesday evening, he said: "Scotland would not rejoin EU if we did not get a good deal for our fishing sector.

"That would be a red line, deal breaker.

"By contrast, fishing is not important for Westminster, so they have and will bargain fishing rights against higher priorities like Gibraltar."

In response to Mason, a spokesman for the SNP said: "This week's Tory betrayal of Scottish fishing means the UK will be bound by CFP rules, but with no seat at the table in negotiations, no influence in reforms and no say in quotas-it's an absolute disgrace.

"We have been longstanding critics of the CFP and believe it should be scrapped or fundamentally reformed.

"The SNP believes that the best way to build a fairer, more prosperous Scotland is to be a full independent member of the EU. Failing that, it is our view that staying in the Single Market is the least worst option for our economy."

A common fisheries policy has been an integral part of the European project since the European Economic Community's inception with the Treaty of Rome in 1957.

All member states must not only adhere to its rules but contribute financially towards it, even nations who are landlocked and have no fishing industry.

