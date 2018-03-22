EU backs Britain over Russia nerve agent accusation

Theresa May accused Russia of a ‘brazen and reckless attack against the UK’.

EU leaders have given their backing to the UK over the allegations that Russia used a nerve agent to attempt to murder an ex-Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury.

In something of a victory for Theresa May, the European Council president Donald Tusk said leaders of the 28 EU states agree with the UK that it is "highly likely" Russia is responsible for the attack.

Theresa May had arrived at the spring European Council on Thursday hoping to persuade fellow EU leaders to back Britain's position.

Tusk added in a Tweet following a meeting of the leaders: "There is no other plausible explanation".

The UK is at a diplomatic impasse with Russia, sparked by the nerve agent poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Arriving in Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May told ITV News: "Russia staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom when it attempted the murder of two people in the streets of Salisbury.

"I will be raising this issue with my counterparts today because it is clear that the Russian threat doesn't respect borders and indeed the incident in Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbours from the western Balkans to the Middle East."

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are still fighting for their lives.

Britain has been pressing EU allies to follow in its expulsion of 23 diplomats from Russia's embassy in London.

On the first evening of the EU summit, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister provided the President and Chancellor with a detailed update on the investigation into the reckless use of a military nerve agent, of a type produced by Russia, on the streets of Salisbury...

"The UK, Germany and France reaffirmed that there is no plausible explanation other than that the Russian state was responsible.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of sending a strong European message in response to Russia's actions and agreed to remain in close contact in coming days."

Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite has announced she is considering expelling Russian diplomats over the attack.

Meanwhile,in London, Russia's ambassador Alexander Yakovenko condemned Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comparison of Vladimir Putin hosting this summer's World Cup with Adolf Hitler's 1936 Olympics as propaganda for his regime.

"The British government is free to make a decision about its participation in the World Cup but nobody has the right to insult the Russian people who defeated Nazism and lost more than 25 million people by comparing our country to Nazi Germany.

"That goes beyond common sense and we don't think British war veterans including those of the Arctic convoys would share this opinion."

President Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also described the comparison as an "utterly disgusting statement which is unworthy of a foreign minister of any country."

EU leaders will discuss approving a draft Brexit transition deal PA

Russia is just one of the major topics to be worked out at the EU summit, with the Brexit transition deal looming large.

May is expected to tell EU leaders it is their duty to show "energy and ambition" in negotiating a post-Brexit trade relationship which will be good for both Britain and Europe.

She will make her appeal on the eve of a crunch meeting of leaders of the remaining 27 member states on Friday, when they are expected to approve a draft deal on Britain's transition to Brexit, opening the door for talks on trade.

European Council president Donald Tusk raised doubts earlier this week over whether a deal reached by Brexit Secretary David Davis and chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier would be acceptable to all 27 - with Spain reported to be holding out to improve its hand over Gibraltar.

But a senior UK official said on Thursday evening that "all the indications are positive" that the transition deal will get the thumbs-up.