EU demands access to UK fishing grounds after Brexit

The European Council set out its negotiation stance after a meeting in Brussels.

Brexit: Scottish Conservative MPs have threatened to vote the deal down. Creative Commons http://bit.ly/19gZLsq

European fishing vessels should permanently have access to British fishing grounds after Brexit, EU leaders have said.

The demand is part of negotiation guidelines for the final Brexit trade talks agreed by the heads of the remaining EU 27 national governments at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Friday.

Fishing was the sole industry to be individually named by the European Council in the context of the final UK-EU free trade agreement (FTA).

The call comes after the UK Government agreed to adhere to the organisation's Common Fisheries Policy, which sets catch quotas and vessel access rules, during the 21-month transition period after the UK formally leaves the bloc next year.

The document stated: "In the overall context of the FTA, existing reciprocal access to fishing waters and resources should be maintained."

Scottish Conservative MPs have threatened to vote down the final deal when it comes to the Commons for ratification if it does transfer full control over fishing back to the UK.

