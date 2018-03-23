Owen Smith sacked by Corbyn over EU referendum call
He was 'asked to stand down' from Labour's shadow cabinet after calling for a new EU vote.
Owen Smith has been sacked from Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet after calling for a new EU referendum.
He was "asked to stand down" as Northern Ireland secretary and has been replaced by Tony Lloyd, who Jeremy Corbyn said "is a highly experienced former Government minister who is committed to ensuring that peace in Northern Ireland is maintained and helping to steer the devolution deal back on track."