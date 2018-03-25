Warrant issued for Catalan ex-minister living in Scotland

European arrest warrant issued for Clara Ponsatí, an academic at St Andrews University.

Warrant: Clara Ponsatí is chair of Economics at St Andrews University. Generalitat de Catalunya

A European arrest warrant has been issued for the Catalan government's former education minister, who is now living in Scotland.

Clara Ponsatí was charged with rebellion following the regional government's attempt to declare independence from Spain last year.

After initially moving to Belgium to escape prosecution, she came to Scotland where she is an academic at St Andrews University.

Police Scotland said they had been in touch with Ms Ponsatí's lawyer and they expected her to hand herself in.

A Spanish Supreme Court judge issued an indictment on Friday relating to charges against five former Catalan government ministers.

This led to former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont being arrested in Germany.

Ms Ponsatí is chair of Economics at St Andrews University.

A spokesman for the university said: "We're aware that a warrant has been issued, we're staying in close touch with Clara and will continue to monitor developments very carefully."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that we are in possession of a European arrest warrant for Clara Ponsatí.

"We have made a number of enquiries to try to trace her and have now been contacted by her solicitor, who is making arrangements for Ms Ponsatí to hand herself into police."

