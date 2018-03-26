Sturgeon: Hard Brexit could damage Scottish renewables

The First Minister will speak at a conference on renewables in Edinburgh.

Moray Firth: Beatrice wind farm received £500m EU investment. SSE

A hard Brexit could damage Scotland's renewables industry by cutting off access to vital labour and funding, Nicola Sturgeon will warn.

The First Minister will urge the UK Government to provide clarity on the future of the sector as she addresses the Scottish Renewables annual conference in Edinburgh.

The speech falls in the week which marks one year until the UK is due to leave the European Union.

Sturgeon will highlight the importance of the industry to Scotland's economy, with more than a third of the UK's renewable energy produced north of the border.

She is expected to say: "Scotland has internationally recognised research expertise in renewables.

"We also have incredible renewable resources, and a long history of engineering excellence. Those assets give us the basis for a thriving renewables sector and supply chain.

"Brexit makes this work rather more challenging. If we are taken out of the single market, it will hinder our supply chain and reduce our skills base.

"If we are outside the internal energy market it could affect our influence on issues such as energy regulation and cross-border energy flows, something which is of increasing importance.

"And, arguably more damaging to our ambitions, we could also lose access to EU funding."

Sturgeon will highlight EU investment in Scotland - including £500m of funding for the Beatrice offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth - saying the country has done "disproportionately well from EU support".

She will add: "Although the overall outlook for this sector is hugely positive, we need the UK Government to provide clarity on these points.

"A hard Brexit could potentially cause harm to our supply chain and skills base; our influence on big decisions on issues such as regulation and energy flows; and our access to funding."

