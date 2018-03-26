Catalan minister to fight extradition from Scotland

Clara Ponsati faces 'rebellion' charges over her role in last year's referendum.

Charged: Clara Ponsati faces up to 30 years in prison. Generalitat de Catalunya

A Scotland-based Catalan minister will fight an attempt to extradite her to Spain over charges relating to her role in last year's unlawful independence referendum, her lawyer has said.

Clara Ponsati, who served as education minister in the pro-independence administration, is facing a European arrest warrant over a series of charges including 'rebellion' which could see her imprisoned for up to 30 years if she was found guilty.

Ms Ponsati signed an order to use local schools as polling stations for the referendum in defiance of a ruling by Spain's constitutional court that the poll was unlawful.

Spanish police broke up polling stations, sometimes violently, on the day of the vote and seized ballot boxes in a bid to halt the exercise.

The Catalan government say 97% votes cast were in favour of independence, but fewer than half the population participated in the poll.

The academic fled to Brussels after the dissolution of the government, but returned to her former role as an economics professor at St Andrews university last month.

Her lawyer, Aamer Anwar, says she will hand herself in to police in Edinburgh on Wednesday but he has been instructed by his client to fight the extradition order as it is "a systematic attempt to criminalise the desire for independence".

In a statement, Mr Anwar said: "I can confirm that I have been instructed to defend Professor Clara Ponsati from Spain's request to extradite her using the European Arrest Warrant.

"I am instructed to oppose the extradition on the basis that this is a political prosecution of Clara and a systematic attempt to criminalise the desire for independence by more than two million voters in Catalonia.

"She faces charges of rebellion with violence against the unity of the Spanish nation, but along with other politicians she promoted a peaceful referendum to express a democratic desire for independence from Spain.

"This offence is punishable by up to 30 years' imprisonment.

"We will submit there are there are no guarantees of due process in Spain, of a right to a fair trial in a country where most members of the Catalan government are already in prison or in exile."

