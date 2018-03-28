Catalan ex-minister hands herself in to Police Scotland

Professor Clara Ponsatí attended an Edinburgh police station with her lawyer Aamer Anwar.

Extradition: Former minister arrives at police station. STV

A former Catalan minister who now lives in Scotland has handed herself in to police, as Spanish authorities seek to extradite her.

Professor Clara Ponsatí faces charges of rebellion and misappropriating public funds over the Catalan government's independence referendum last year.

Prof Ponsatí, a former education minister who is chair of Economics at St Andrews University, refutes the allegations and is expected to fight the extradition bid in Scottish courts.

She attended St Leonard's police station in Edinburgh with her lawyer Aamer Anwar on Wednesday morning.

Last week, a Spanish Supreme Court judge issued an indictment relating to charges against five former Catalan ministers, following the regional government's attempts to declare independence from Spain.

This led to European Arrest Warrants being issued, with former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont being arrested in Germany.

'Clara remains defiant and resolute and believes that the Spanish Government will never be able to crush the spirit of the Catalan people.' Aamer Anwar

Mr Anwar read out a statement outside the police station.

He said: "After we enter the police station, my client will be placed under arrest.

"The European Arrest Warrant will then be served upon her and Clara will be transferred to Edinburgh Sheriff Court where she will apear from custody.

"The Spanish authorities wish to extradite Clara on charges of violent rebellion, and misappropriation of public funds for helping to organise the referendum.

"My legal team is instructed to robustly defend Clara as she views these charges as political persecution and a systematic attempt to crush the spirit of the Catalan people and their desire for freedom.

"She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice.

"Clara remains, defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back."

He said Prof Ponsatí wished to thank those who had supported her, including students colleagues and Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Anwar added: "Scotland has been a true friend to Catalonia in her darkest hours.

"However it is absolutely right that the independence of the judiciary is respected and that no government should ever interfere in that process.

"Clara now accepts her fate now lies in the hands of the Scottish justice system."

A hearing is expected to take place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later on Wednesday.

