Catalan ex-minister granted bail in extradition bid

Supporters of Professor Carla Ponsatí gathered outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A former Catalan minister has been granted bail at a Scottish court, as Spanish authorities seek to extradite her over her role in the region's independence referendum last year.

Professor Clara Ponsatí faces charges of rebellion and misappropriating public funds, after a Spanish Supreme Court judge issued indictments to five former member of the Catalan government.

Prof Ponsatí says the charges amount to "political persecution" and she intends to fight the extradition bid.

The St Andrew University academic handed herself in to St Leonard's police station in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

She was taken into custody under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant.

Prof Ponsatí later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where she spoke briefly to confirm her name.

The former education minister's lawyers sought bail, which was not opposed. Another hearing is due to take place on April 12.

A large group of supporters gathered outside the court in Chambers Street ahead of the hearing, with many holding Catalan flags.

Her lawyer Aamer Anwar had earlier read out a statement to reporters outside St Leonard's police station.

'She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice. Clara remains, defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back.' Aamer Anwar

He said: "The Spanish authorities wish to extradite Clara on charges of violent rebellion, and misappropriation of public funds for helping to organise the referendum.

"My legal team is instructed to robustly defend Clara as she views these charges as political persecution and a systematic attempt to crush the spirit of the Catalan people and their desire for freedom.

"She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice.

"Clara remains, defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back."

He said Prof Ponsatí wished to thank those who had supported her, including students colleagues and Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Anwar added: "Scotland has been a true friend to Catalonia in her darkest hours.

"However, it is absolutely right that the independence of the judiciary is respected and that no government should ever interfere in that process.

"Clara now accepts her fate now lies in the hands of the Scottish justice system."

Last week, a Spanish Supreme Court judge issued an indictment relating to charges against five former Catalan ministers, following the regional government's attempts to declare independence from Spain.

This led to European Arrest Warrants being issued, with former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont being arrested in Germany.

