  • STV
  • MySTV

Catalan ex-minister granted bail in extradition bid

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Supporters of Professor Carla Ponsatí gathered outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A former Catalan minister has been granted bail at a Scottish court, as Spanish authorities seek to extradite her over her role in the region's independence referendum last year.

Professor Clara Ponsatí faces charges of rebellion and misappropriating public funds, after a Spanish Supreme Court judge issued indictments to five former member of the Catalan government.

Prof Ponsatí says the charges amount to "political persecution" and she intends to fight the extradition bid.

Court: Bail granted by sheriff.
Court: Bail granted by sheriff. STV

The St Andrew University academic handed herself in to St Leonard's police station in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

She was taken into custody under the terms of a European Arrest Warrant.

Prof Ponsatí later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where she spoke briefly to confirm her name.

Hearing: Supporters gathered outside court.
Hearing: Supporters gathered outside court. STV

The former education minister's lawyers sought bail, which was not opposed. Another hearing is due to take place on April 12.

A large group of supporters gathered outside the court in Chambers Street ahead of the hearing, with many holding Catalan flags.

Her lawyer Aamer Anwar had earlier read out a statement to reporters outside St Leonard's police station.

'She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice. Clara remains, defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back.'
Aamer Anwar

He said: "The Spanish authorities wish to extradite Clara on charges of violent rebellion, and misappropriation of public funds for helping to organise the referendum.

"My legal team is instructed to robustly defend Clara as she views these charges as political persecution and a systematic attempt to crush the spirit of the Catalan people and their desire for freedom.

"She does not believe that the Spanish courts can guarantee independence, human rights or justice.

"Clara remains, defiant, resolute and is determined to fight back."

He said Prof Ponsatí wished to thank those who had supported her, including students colleagues and Nicola Sturgeon.

https://stv.tv/news/international/1411073-fugitive-ex-catalan-president-carles-puigdemont-arrested-in-germany/ | default

Mr Anwar added: "Scotland has been a true friend to Catalonia in her darkest hours.

"However, it is absolutely right that the independence of the judiciary is respected and that no government should ever interfere in that process.

"Clara now accepts her fate now lies in the hands of the Scottish justice system."

Last week, a Spanish Supreme Court judge issued an indictment relating to charges against five former Catalan ministers, following the regional government's attempts to declare independence from Spain.

This led to European Arrest Warrants being issued, with former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont being arrested in Germany.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.