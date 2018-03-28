Ireland announces date for referendum on abortion laws

The Eighth Amendment makes abortion illegal in all but exceptional circumstances.

Campaigners are seeking to liberalise the regime to allow for unrestricted abortion up to 12 weeks into pregnancy. PA

A referendum on Ireland's strict constitutional position on abortion will be held on Friday May 25, the Government has confirmed.

Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy officially signed the order to set the date of the vote.

Polls will open at 7am and close at 10pm.

The move came after both houses of the Irish Parliament in Dublin passed the legislation required to hold a referendum on the contentious issue.

Demonstrators march through Dublin city centre calling for the repeal of the 8th amendment to the Irish constitution. PA

Citizens will be asked whether they want to repeal the Eighth Amendment of Ireland's Constitution, a provision that makes abortion illegal in all but exceptional circumstances.

The total electorate currently stands at around 3.2 million.

Mr Murphy said: "Whatever your views are on the proposals in the referendum, can I take this opportunity to encourage voters to go to their polling station during this 15-hour period on 25 May and have your say in the outcome of the referendum."

Irish Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy. PA

Citizens will be asked whether they want to replace the Eighth Amendment, which gives the mother and unborn an equal right to life, with wording that hands responsibility for setting the country's abortion laws to politicians.

If the public votes to repeal the constitutional provision, the Irish Government intends to table legislation that would permit women to abort within 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Mr Murphy encouraged eligible voters to make sure they are registered.