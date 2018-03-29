MSP's call for national protocol for thyroid tests

It follows a five year campaign from sufferers to get more effective testing.

Campaign: The committee has recommended national testing protocol.

A Holyrood committee has called for a national testing protocol for thyroid conditions to be established following a five-year campaign by sufferers.

The Public Petitions Committee made the recommendation after hearing traumatic accounts from patients who have struggled to access effective thyroid and adrenal testing, diagnosis and treatment.

Campaigners Sandra Whyte, Marian Dyer and Lorraine Cleaver first brought their petition to the Scottish Parliament in 2013.

Ms Whyte told MSPs she had experienced a 14-year "nightmare" trying to obtain a diagnosis on the NHS, leaving her in "excruciating pain" and close to death.

The petitioners' concerns centred on provisions for particular hypothyroidism patients who do not respond well to standard treatment.

Since then MSPs have gathered a "significant range and volume of evidence" on the issue, resulting in their report calling for "a clear, single protocol for testing to be applied for the whole of Scotland".

Committee convener Johann Lamont said: "The experiences brought to light by this petition are simply unimaginable.

"The daily struggle against constant pain, depression and uncertainty is difficult enough, but for this to be compounded by not being believed by those in a position of trust is unacceptable.

"The majority of those affected by this illness are women. And it is sadly unsurprising to hear that the complaints and pleas of so many women have gone unheard."

She added: "This has to stop. We have to listen to patients and patients must have confidence that they will be believed.

"That is why we have called for a national testing protocol as well as more research to ensure that patients are treated as individuals and not just symptoms on a page."

The committee has also called for professional bodies to work closely with patient support groups and individuals to promote greater awareness of the issue.

