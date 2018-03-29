  • STV
Analysis: A little care and thought needed for Brexit

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The Prime Minister is visiting Scotland with a year to go until we leave the EU.

Brexit: Theresa May faces a tough task of securing a deal that keeps everyone happy.
In one year's time, when the clock strikes 11 pm, Britain will leave the European Union.

After 46 years of ever closer political, economic and legal integration the UK will begin to move in a different direction than the 27 other nations on the continent.

As that moment moves closer, there is still much to be agreed between London and the other European capitals.

With clear blue skies on her visit to Ayrshire this morning, the Prime Minister declared she is "determined our future will be a bright one" outside of the EU.

Despite the Prime Minister's weather forecast, Britain's post-EU future remains uncertain.

The devolved governments of Scotland and Wales are unimpressed by Downing Street's plans for the repatriation of powers from Brussels. Neither of them has signed up to the plans.

The final trade deal is only beginning to be negotiated between both sides. No one has sketched out how an open Irish border can be achieved whilst at the same time ending the free movement of people, leaving the customs union and the UK having a differing regulatory regime.

Both sides claim they do not want to see customs posts between Derry and Donegal, but you do not always get what you want.

Circles must be squared by the Prime Minister over the next year and she will be unable to keep everyone happy. If she, perhaps, already feels less than popular then such a feeling is bound to grow as details of the final deal emerge.

The 21-month long transitional period, which will only be implemented if a final trade deal is agreed, has already put a few Scottish noses out of joint.

The nation's fishermen expected to be free of Common Fisheries Policy (which sets catch quotas and allows European vessels into British waters) to end only to discover the UK Government has signed up to continue membership of it until the transitional phase ends on New Year's Day 2020.

Backbench Scottish Conservative MPs are threatening to vote down the final deal when it comes to the Commons for a de facto ratification process in the autumn unless full control over fishing is returned to Britain after the transition.

Securing an orderly exit which pleases the Commons, does not endanger the economy and carries out of the expressed will of the British people is no easy task.

When Britain first pondered entering the European community the then-Labour leader Hugh Gaitskell declared at his party's conference in 1962 that it was "a decision that needs a little care and thought".

So too will leaving it.

