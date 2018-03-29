  • STV
May: Brexit will strengthen not steal Holyrood's powers

The Scottish Government has accused Downing Street of changing devolution.

Devolution: Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon have been at odds over Brexit. ITV News

There is no such thing as a Brexit 'power grab' from the Scottish Parliament, the Prime Minister has said.

Theresa May rejected the Scottish Government's claims that the UK Government is stripping back the devolved institution's remit whilst on a visit to the country.

The devolved administration is currently responsible for administrating areas such as farming and fishing, but it currently governs within frameworks agreed at a European level.

Downing Street plans to repatriate most of these European powers to Edinburgh, but it also wants some to remain at a UK-level to build 'common frameworks' which it claims will keep the integrity of the UK's own single market.

May spent Friday morning at a weaving factory in Ayrshire before heading to Northern Ireland, Wales and back to London as part of a tour to mark one year until the UK's exit from the EU.

She said: "We're very clear that when we see powers being returned from Brussels we will be devolving significantly more powers to the devolved administrations, to the Scottish Government and others.

"We do want to ensure that we maintain the UK's internal market so farmers in Scotland can carry on selling produce into the rest of the United Kingdom as easily as they do today.

"So, we're talking with the Scottish Government about how we can ensure through the legislation that we devolve more powers to Scotland, but also make sure that we maintain that ability to continue to trade freely within the UK."

The Prime Minister added: "Let's be clear, there is no power grab, we are not taking back any of the powers that are currently devolved to the Scottish Government, indeed the Scottish Government will be receiving more powers as a result of us leaving the European Union."

