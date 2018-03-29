Russia expels 60 US diplomats in response to US stance

The Russian Federation said it was part of a 'tough response' to US action.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says US had been informed of expulsions. PA

Russia has expelled 60 US diplomats and closed the consulate in its second-largest city St Petersburg.

The moves were announced by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who said it was part of a "tough response" to US action over the spy poisoning case in the UK.

Mr Lavrov said that the US ambassador had been informed of the "retaliatory measures".

He said they included "the expulsion of the equivalent number of diplomats and our decision to withdraw permission for the functioning of the US consulate general in Saint Petersburg".

Yulia Skripal is now said to be in a 'stable condition', while her father, Sergei, remains 'critical'.

Police were called by members of the public on March 4 after Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia were spotted slumped on a bench near the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury city centre.

Ms Skripal is said to be improving and is now described as stable.

Mr Skripal remains in a critical condition.

As a result of the attempted assassination the United States and more than 20 countries to expelled Russian diplomats over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

Vladimir Putin expelled a number of US diplomats in tit for tat fashion. PA

A total of 60 Russian officials were forced to leave the US while Moscow's consulate in Seattle was to be closed, the White House announced on Monday.

Germany, France, Canada and Ukraine were all confirmed as being among the nations to take similar measures.

Diplomatic relations between the West and Russia now lag at one of their lowest points in years.