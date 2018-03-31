Alex Salmond's national radio show ends after six months

The Former First Minister hosted a weekly phone-in on the London station.

LBC: Ex-FM's show aired for six months. Ian West / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Alex Salmond will no longer present his political debate show on national radio.

The former First Minister's Sunday afternoon phone-in on LBC has ended after just six months.

It comes after Mr Salmond faced criticism for continuing to host a political show on controversial Russian TV station RT following the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

An LBC spokesman said: "Alex Salmond has completed his contract as presenter of the Sunday afternoon show on LBC. We're now discussing other projects with him."

Salmond on Sunday was last aired on the channel on March 25 and was first broadcast in September.

In November he began hosting The Alex Salmond Show on RT, which is backed by the Russian government.

The broadcaster has been accused of being a Kremlin propaganda machine, although it claims its journalists are independent.

Mr Salmond received fresh calls to cease his work with RT in the wake of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal but he defended his show, insisting he had full editorial control.

The incident has been linked to the Russian state, which denies any involvement.

Mr Sergei had been a double agent for the UK and the chemical used was developed by the former Soviet Union.

