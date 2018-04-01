Ex-Catalan minister raises £225,000 for legal fight

St Andrews lecturer Clara Ponsati is wanted by Spanish authorities on rebellion charges.

Clara Ponsati: Economist outside court with lawyer Aamer Anwar STV

More than £225,000 has been raised to help former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati fight her extradition to Spain on charges of rebellion.

Ms Ponsati, who is chair of economics at St Andrews University, fled Spain following last year's independence referendum in Catalonia and is wanted by Spanish authorities.

The 61-year-old handed herself in to police in Edinburgh last week but she has vowed to fight her extradition.

Ms Ponsati's supporters have so far raised £226,000 to pay for her defence, and she has pledged to donate any remaining funds to "other prisoners and exiles".

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5759620057001-wanted-catalan-ex-minister-hands-herself-in.jpg" />

Her lawyer Aamer Anwar said the charges against her are a "systematic attempt to crush the spirit of the Catalan people".

The Spanish Supreme Court has released indictments relating to charges against five former Catalan ministers, which led to European Arrest Warrants being issued.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Germany, where he travelled after fleeing to Belgium with Ms Ponsati.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.