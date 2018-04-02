  • STV
Police spend £115m on overtime as officer headcount falls

Chris Foote Chris Foote

There are 240 fewer police officers in Scotland today than there were in 2013.

Police Scotland: Overtime spending revealed (file pic).
Police Scotland: Overtime spending revealed (file pic).

Police Scotland has spent more than £115m on overtime in the last five years, while the number of officers has fallen.

The force has paid out £103.8m to officers and another £11.6m to support staff.

Spending is likely to rise this year as a result of the increased policing in the wake of terror attacks in Manchester and London.

There are around 240 fewer police officers in Scotland today than there were when the national force was founded in 2013 and plans to cut another 100 have been drafted.

Police Scotland faces a £35.6m budget gap next year and says the move would save around £2.7m.

Liam McArthur MSP, justice spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, has called for Police Scotland to carry out a nationwide survey of officers and staff.

"Police officers and staff work around the clock to keep us safe," he said. "All of us are grateful for the dangerous and difficult work that they do on our behalf.

"We know that officers and staff often feel up against it - the 2015 staff survey showed that they felt the service and its resources were stretched.

"That's why Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for a repeat of that service-wide survey to find out what has, or hasn't, improved.

"We need a balanced workforce with fair and safe working conditions and the tools they need to do the job."

Scottish Government ministers are undertaking a five-year review of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, which has seen a significant drop in the number of firefighters since 2013.

There are around 17,256 police officers serving in Scotland today, 240 fewer than in 2013. However, officer numbers have risen by around 1000 over the last decade.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.