  • STV
  • MySTV

Husband disappointed by failure to secure wife's release 

ITV

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested two years ago and remains in prison in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband and child
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband and child PA

The husband of British woman who is in prison in Iran has said he is disappointed in the failure of Boris Johnson's efforts two years on from her arrest.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual citizen, is serving a five-year prison sentence after being convicted of spying charges.

Richard Ratcliffe said the battle to set his wife free has become a "test of endurance", particularly after the Foreign Secretary's unsuccessful bids to secure her release.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in 2016, denies the charges and maintains she was in Iran to introduce her young daughter Gabriella to her parents.

Ahead of the second anniversary of her detention, Mr Ratcliffe said: "We didn't expect to be needing to mark this anniversary - not after the hopes of Christmas and the Foreign Secretary's word.

"But it remains a cold late Spring. Nazanin was told that if she wasn't home by Christmas, at least it should be done by Nowruz, and we should worry if we go past March 2018, with the storms that might lie ahead. And now we have."

Richard Ratcliffe has been campaigning for the release of his wife
Richard Ratcliffe has been campaigning for the release of his wife PA

He added: "Our story has become a test of endurance, and there is a need to recharge spirits - particularly after the disappointment of the Foreign Secretary's mission failing to deliver, and Nazanin becoming caught up in this government stand off - so we wanted the anniversary to be an occasion where we drew positive energy."

The key question is whether Mr Johnson has "given up on his promise to bring home Nazanin soon", the Free Nazanin campaign said.

Boris Johnson has previously apologised to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
Boris Johnson has previously apologised to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe PA

Mr Ratcliffe and his supporters have requested to meet Mr Johnson with lawyers present, to ask what are Nazanin's rights in his view as the stand off continues.

Tulip Siddiq, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's MP, has said if Boris Johnson cannot secure her release "it is time that the Prime Minister stepped in".

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "On the second anniversary of Nazanin's arrest we continue to approach her case, and all of our British-Iranian consular cases, in a way that we judge is most likely to secure the outcome we all want.

"Therefore we will not be providing a running commentary on every twist and turn.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.