Jeremy Corbyn meets with 'radical left' group Jewdas

Labour leader attended in personal rather than professional capacity, spokesman says.

Jeremy Corbyn is facing fresh controversy of the anti-Semitism issue. PA

Jeremy Corbyn has been thrown into fresh controversy with Labour's Jewish community after meeting with a radical left-wing group.

The party leader continues to find himself under the spotlight following his attendance at a gathering of Jewdas, a group critical of mainstream Jewish organisations.

Jewdas has accused people of playing up Labour's anti-Semitism problem and linked the allegations to party politics.

So who exactly has Jeremy Corbyn been meeting with?

Protesters against anti-Semitism at a rally in Parliament Square. PA

The Guido Fawkes website first reported that Mr Corbyn had met with Jewdas, a left-wing Jewish group describing itself as "radical".

On its website, Jewdas states that its members meet once a month to read "radical, Jewish, queer and feminist" books.

A spokesman for Mr Corbyn confirmed that the Labour leader had attended the event on Easter Monday to mark the ritual feast of Seder.

He attended in a personal rather than a professional capacity, the spokesman stressed.

But why is the group controversial?

Mr Corbyn has vowed to root out anti-Semitism from the Labour Party. PA

His attendance is a particularly sensitive issue because of the ongoing allegations of anti-Semitism which the Labour Party finds itself at the centre of.

Jewdas been critical of more mainstream Jewish organisations which have called out Mr Corbyn over his handling of the matter.

Last week, Jewdas accused the Jewish Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council and Jewish Labour Movement of "playing a dangerous game with people's lives".

It also claimed allegations of anti-Semitism are "the work of cynical manipulations by people whose express loyalty is to the Conservative Party and the right wing of the Labour Party".

Where has the latest criticism come from then?

John Woodcock is among the Labour MPs critical of Mr Corbyn. PA

A number of Labour MPs and figures in the party have questioned Mr Corbyn's association with Jewdas.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism described his actions as "a very clear two fingered salute at mainstream British Jewry".

Campaign chairman Gideon Falter said: "Given the anti-Semitism crisis engulfing the Labour Party, there is absolutely no way that Mr Corbyn can claim that this too was an oversight.

"It is hard to imagine how this duplicitous man can claim to be remedying anti-Semitism within the Labour Party. The party must consider the message that is sent to British Jews and other minorities by him remaining as leader."

Labour MPs John Woodcock and Angela Smith were also among Mr Corbyn's detractors.

Has anybody jumped in to support him?

Comedian David Baddiel disputed claims made against Jewdas. PA

Comedian David Baddiel, who has been prominent in the anti-Semitism debate, while not defending Mr Corbyn did reject suggestions that Jewdas were "despised" by other Jewish groups.

"No it isn't," he said. "They are just Jews who disagree with other Jews. Which means: Jews... To make out that it's somehow anti-Semitic for him to spend Seder with them just because they're far left is balls."

Writer David Schneider was more clear in his support, tweeting: ""Boo! Corbyn needs to get out and meets some Jews!" (Corbyn spends Passover with some Jews at Jewdas) "Boo! Not those Jews!""

What has Labour said it is doing to tackle anti-Semitism?

Labour has found itself embroiled in a growing controversy. PA

Both Mr Corbyn and other senior Labour figures have pledged to root out anti-Semitism from the party, if necessary by expelling members.

So far one Labour official has left her post. Christine Shawcroft stepped down from the party's national executive committee over her handling of a Holocaust denial.

The left-wing Momentum group has also conceded that anti-Semitism is more widespread than it thought.

On Monday, Momentum's National Coordinating Group released a statement acknowledging the anger of Britain's Jewish community at the "numerous" cases of anti-Semitism within Labour and the party's failure to deal with them "in a sufficiently decisive, swift and transparent manner".

Mr Corbyn told Channel 4 the same day: "There is genuine concern and we are dealing with that concern... We are not tolerating anti-Semitism in any form in the Labour Party."