  • STV
  • MySTV

Rising number of classes have more than 30 pupils

STV

Limiting class sizes at primary to 18 was a key pledge in the SNP's 2007 manifesto.

Class: Growing class numbers is a concern.
Class: Growing class numbers is a concern. PA

The number of primary school pupils in classes of more than 30 has risen by more than a third in six years.

Labour has blamed "supersized" classes in Scotland's primary schools for the continuing attainment gap between richer and poorer pupils.

Limiting class sizes in the first three years at primary to 18 was a key pledge in the SNP's 2007 manifesto.

When a majority SNP government came into power in 2011 the number of primary pupils in classes of 31 or larger was 31,842.

This rose to 45,843 in 2017, a 44% increase, and is up by more than 1000 on the previous year at 44,667.

In 2011, new Scottish Government legislation came into force limiting P1 class sizes to 25, which it said at the time was an "important stepping stone" to reaching its 18 pledge.

Since then the number of P1 pupils in a class size of 26 or more has dropped by more than 90% from 6896 in 2010 to 631 in 2017.

Scottish Labour's education spokesman Iain Gray said: "The pledge to cut classroom sizes was key in the SNP forming a government a decade ago - but that promise has been smashed to pieces.

"We are increasingly seeing our children taught in supersized classes. No wonder the attainment gap between the richest and the poorest remains so stubborn.

"Overworked and underpaid teachers are facing increasingly large classes with fewer opportunities to help pupils one on one.

"The change we need to see in our schools is enough teachers with enough support and resources."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "Teacher numbers are increasing - the fact is there are more primary teachers than at any time since 2007 and the ratio of pupils to teachers is at its lowest since 2013.

"We are providing £112m in 2018-19 specifically to fund councils to maintain teacher numbers, including funding for the recent teacher pay award.

"Our investment has enabled councils to halt a period of steady decline in teacher recruitment, resulting in 543 more teachers than the previous year - the first substantial increase since 2007."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.