Tory vice-chair admits 'hacking' into Labour MP's website

Kemi Badenoch apologised after she 'changed all the stuff in there to say nice things about Tories.'

Kemi Badenoch has apologised for carrying out the 'foolish prank.' PA

The Conservative Party's vice-chair has admitted "hacking" into a Labour opponent's website.

Kemi Badenoch has apologised for the "foolish prank" she carried out more than a decade ago, before she was elected to Parliament.

In an interview with Core Politics she was asked what the "naughtiest thing" she has ever done was.

She replied: "About 10 years ago I hacked into... a Labour MP's website and I changed all the stuff in there to say nice things about Tories."

The Tory MP for Saffron Walden, in Essex, did not reveal the identity of the Labour MP in question.

She told the paper: "This was a foolish prank over a decade ago, for which I apologise."

Hacking is a criminal offence, which can result in two years in prison and/or a fine under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

Badenoch was appointed the Conservative Party's vice-chair for candidates in January.

She has been tasked with finding the next generation of candidates.