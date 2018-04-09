  • STV
  • MySTV

Amber Rudd to unveil new Serious Violence Strategy

ITV

The strategy announced on Monday is underpinned by £40 million of Home Office funding.

Ms Rudd is expected to highlight the importance of stopping youngsters carrying knives.
Ms Rudd is expected to highlight the importance of stopping youngsters carrying knives.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd will vow to do "whatever it takes" to make Britain's streets safe as she unveils plans to combat a worrying rise in stabbings, shootings and acid attacks.

The Serious Violence Strategy she announces on Monday is underpinned by £40 million of Home Office funding and led by a new Offensive Weapons Bill that aims to make it particularly harder for young criminals to arm themselves.

However, after a wave of violent gun and knife crime in London, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will unite with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to accuse the Tories of "reckless failure" by cutting police numbers and slashing funds for local services.

  • What is new about the government's strategy to fight violent crime?

Government officials insist the new strategy marks a "major shift" by striking a balance between prevention and law enforcement.

Plans for the crackdown were first announced last year before details to tackle guns, knives and acid crimes with a new Offensive Weapons Bill emerged at the weekend.

Ms Rudd is expected to highlight the importance of stopping youngsters carrying knives, while identifying changes in the drugs market as a "key driver" on the violence affecting communities.

In a speech in London, Ms Rudd is expected to say: "This strategy represents a real step-change in the way we think about and respond to these personal tragedies, these gruesome violent crimes which dominate the front pages of our newspapers with seemingly depressing regularity.

"A crucial part of our approach will be focusing on and investing more in prevention and early intervention."

The strategy also sets out how drug-market violence [may be aided by social media](LINK: [http://www.itv.com/news/2018-04-08/amber-rudd-to-urge-social-media-firms-to-tackle-gang-related-internet-content-following-spike-in-deadly-violence/) as online platforms are used to glamourise gang life and stoke up rivalries.

The home secretary on Sunday rejected suggestions there were not enough officers on the streets. However, Labour are lining up a renewed attack on police numbers.

  • What is Labour's argument on the link between police numbers and crime?
bour leader Jeremy Corbyn will unite with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to accuse the Tories of
bour leader Jeremy Corbyn will unite with London Mayor Sadiq Khan to accuse the Tories of PA

Mr Corbyn will highlight the loss of 21,000 police officers across the UK since 2010 as he and Mr Khan launch Labour's local election campaign in London.

The party leader will argue: "You simply cannot maintain community cohesion when you slash funding to the police service and cut the number of officers on our streets by 21,000.

"You cannot protect local communities when you cut funding to local councils to such an extent they are unable to provide the essential youth service support that stops many young people from being drawn into violent crime.

Mr Corbyn will add: "Young people with their lives ahead of them are being ripped from our communities. Too many families are facing the loss of a child they have nurtured in their early years - never to see the potential of that love and support realised.

"As political leaders we must act. We have to tackle full on the reasons so many of our young people are having their lives extinguished."

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott cited police numbers as she criticised the funding for the new crime strategy.

Ms Abbott said the government "has only just woken up to the problem of rising violent crime" and added: "Acknowledging the need to tackle causes as well as effects of violent crimes is welcome but the money committed is very small scale.

"I am appealing to the Home Secretary to commit to no further decline in police numbers for as long as this Government is in office."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.