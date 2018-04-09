Man 'sent racially abusive letter to MSP Anas Sarwar'

The 68-year-old has been arrested and charged by police over the incident.

Anas Sarwar: MSP has campaigned against racism and Islamophobia. Scottish Parliament

A man has been charged with sending a racially abusive letter to Labour MSP Anas Sarwar.

The 68-year-old was arrested but has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Mr Sarwar has launched a cross-party group on tackling racism and Islamophobia at the Scottish Parliament.

He spoke out about his experience of racism and Islamophobia while he was a candidate for the leadership of Scottish Labour earlier this year.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 68-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with sending a letter to a Labour MSP which has allegedly racially abusive content.

"He has been released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

