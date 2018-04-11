Seafood firm urged to reconsider Annan factory closure

Young's Pinneys factory is set to close with a loss of 450 jobs before the end of the year.

Axed: Hundreds jobs at the site are set to be lost. Geograph

A Scottish Government minister has called on a seafood firm to reconsider its plans to close a major factory in Annan.

Young's, which is the UK's largest seafood company, announced plans last week to move salmon production from its Pinneys site in the town to Grimsby.

The move could result in the loss of 450 jobs before the end of the year.

The firm said the decision followed a review of its British operations due to "exceptionally challenging" market forces.

Business minister Paul Wheelhouse said "no stone should be left unturned" by the company to find a way to retain as many jobs as possible.

In a letter to the firm, he said: "We now need to focus on the immediate future and I hope you agree with me that our priority and shared objective must be to maintain some production at the site and retain as many of the jobs as possible.

"I do of course appreciate the challenging commercial environment the company is operating in and the need for it to function as efficiently as possible.

"However, I also think that Young's has an obligation to consider the profound impact such a decision will have on the families affected by this announcement.

"In some cases, as you will know, entire households are employed at Pinneys, and therefore we must leave no stone unturned in exploring all possible options to maintain production there."

A consultation process with the Pinneys workforce is due to begin on April 16.

