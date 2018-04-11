SNP: Air strikes on Syria must be pre-approved by MPs

The party's defence spokesman said he is 'not convinced' by the case for them.

Air strikes: The RAF may be used against president Assad's forces. Crown Copyright 2014

The Prime Minister should seek MPs' approval before she authorises any military attack on Syrian government forces, the SNP's defence spokesman has said.

Stewart McDonald, who represents Glasgow Southside in the Commons, said he is "not convinced" that air strikes against president Assad's forces in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack is "the proper way forward" in a letter to the Prime Minister.

His comments come after US president, Donald Trump, tweeted that "nice and new and smart" missiles will be fired in retaliation and that Russian forces in the country should "get ready".

Parliament rejected intervening against Assad in 2013, but MPs backed targeting Islamic State (Isis) forces within the country two years later.

The RAF has been part of air strikes against Isis since then, with a limited of UK special forces operating on the ground in Syria also.

Theresa May said the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime "cannot go unchallenged".

In his letter to May, McDonald said: "Undoubtedly the use of chemical weapons cannot be allowed to become normal, but there are options open to the UK government that do not involve the use of lethal force, and would not require UK forces to deepen our military role in an already extremely complex theatre of war.

"I am not convinced that the retaliatory air strikes being proposed by the United States is a proper way forward.

"Though should the UK government wish to participate then it must only do so if the UK parliament gives its consent."

He added: "There must be a proper response to such a heinous attack.

"As the third party, the SNP is open to discussing with the UK government what form that should take.

"However, we cannot support any action that is not part of an overall strategy to bring the war to an end that risks escalating violence or widens the conflict."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.