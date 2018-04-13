Three candidates compete in SNP deputy leadership race

They are MSP Keith Brown, councillor Chris McEleny and activist Julie Hepburn.

SNP: Nominations close in deputy leadership race (file pic).

Three candidates will take part in the race to become the next deputy leader of the SNP, following the departure of Angus Robertson.

MSP Keith Brown, councillor Chris McEleny and activist Julie Hepburn have each thrown their hat into the ring.

The winner will be announced at the SNP conference in Aberdeen in June following hustings across Scotland.

Keith Brown is the economy secretary and was elected to Holyrood in 2007.

Announcing his candidacy last month, he said: "There's a serious job for the depute leader in supporting Nicola and getting the party in shape to face the future."

Chris McEleny is the leader of the SNP in Inverclyde and was was first elected as a councillor in 2012.

He has called for a second independence vote in the next 18 months, saying: "With decision after decision on key issues of the day continuing to be imposed on Scotland I think it's time to once more take the case for independence to communities across the country.

"It is for that reason I believe there should be a referendum on Scottish independence within the next 18 months."

Julie Hepburn is an activist and a research manager for SNP MP Stuart McDonald.

"It's important to note that whoever becomes depute leader will not be deciding unilaterally what the strategy is and when the decision will be," she said announcing, her candidacy in February.

"I think the most important thing we can do now is listen until at such a point there is a clear opportunity for a new vote and there is demonstration that in the wider population there is demand for one."

