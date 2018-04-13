Corbyn: May 'waiting for instructions' from Trump on Syria

The Labour leader also called for an independent UN-led inquiry into the air strike in Douma.

Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Government of 'waiting for instructions' from US president. PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has accused the Government of 'waiting for instructions' from US president Donald Trump on what to do over Syria.

Mr Corbyn also called for an independent UN-led inquiry into the devastating air strike in Douma last Saturday that killed a reported 75 civilians and injured 500 more, presumed to have been carried out by the Bashar al-Assad regime.

The comments come after Theresa May won the backing of her Cabinet for military action against Syrian forces.

After a two-hour emergency meeting on Thursday, Cabinet ministers "agreed on the need to take action" in response to a "highly likely" chemical weapon attack by Syrian forces.

The meeting at Number 10 was held to determine whether Britain would join US-led air strikes against the regime of president Bashar Assad.

Downing Street said there had been ministerial agreement that such actions should not go "unchallenged".

Theresa May appears to have been convinced President Bashar Assad used chemical weapons. PA

"Further UK military intervention in Syria's appalling multi-sided war risks escalating an already devastating conflict," Mr Corbyn said, adding that "ministers should take their proposals, such as they are, to parliament".

"The Government appears to be waiting for instructions from President Donald Trump on how to proceed. But the US administration is giving alarmingly contradictory signals," he said.

Downing Street said the UK will continue to work with the US and France to coordinate an international response.

Number 10 made no reference to the Commons being given a vote on military action, prompting speculation that the Prime Minister may be preparing to proceed without consulting MPs.

Labour's shadow home secretary Diane Abbott also warned against military action, telling BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The real danger is that what starts out as a justified punishment for the use of chemical weapons ends up with the Royal Air Force serving as the air arm of the Jihadi extremist rebels in Syria."

