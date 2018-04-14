  • STV
Sturgeon's residence to reopen after £500,000 repairs

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Bute House has been closed since October last year for the restoration work.

Bute House: The Edinburgh townhouse is the First Minister's official residence.
Bute House: The Edinburgh townhouse is the First Minister's official residence. Scottish Government

The First Minister's official residence is to reopen after six months of extensive repairs.

Bute House, a Georgian townhouse in Edinburgh's New Town, has been closed since October last year after a survey of the property uncovered damage to the building's ceilings.

A total of £504,216 was spent on repairs and improvements to the property.

The Scottish Government spent a further £19,220 on alternative accommodation for the First Minister whilst Bute House was out of use.

In addition to saving an ornate plaster ceiling in the drawing room, improvements to the townhouse's heating and ventilation systems were also completed whilst it was closed for devolved government business.

Repairs: An ornate plaster ceiling was one of the areas in need of repair.
Repairs: An ornate plaster ceiling was one of the areas in need of repair. Scottish Government

The property's floors were also strengthened amid worries about their stability going forward.

The Scottish cabinet will meet for the first time on Tuesday at the building since its closure.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "These necessary repairs and refurbishments mean Bute House can continue to be available for official Scottish Government business, as well as being preserved as an important historical and cultural asset for the nation.

"My thanks go to Historic Environment Scotland and the skilled team of craftsmen and women who were part of what was a complex restoration project."

Extensive: Floors were strengthened during the restoration work.
Extensive: Floors were strengthened during the restoration work. Scottish Government

