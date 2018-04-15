'Enough is enough': Boris Johnson defends Syria strikes

Foreign Secretary defends 'proportionate' action against suspected chemical sites.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. BBC/The Andrew Marr Show

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has defended the Government's bombing of Syrian targets, saying "finally the world has said enough is enough".

On Friday night the US, Britain and France launched air strikes against Syrian chemical sites after obtaining "proof" that poisonous gas was used last weekend in Douma, killing 41 civilians.

Russia and Syria claim the attack was fabricated.

Mr Johnson said action had to be taken against Syria for the Douma attack during an appearance on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

"The overwhelming why this was the right thing to do, and that is to deter the use of chemical weapons - not just by the Assad regime - but around the world," Mr Johnson said.

"You can imagine that people around the world are looking now and saying 'finally, someone stood up against that.

"And the world said 'enough' to the use of such weapons."

Yesterday Prime Minister Theresa May insisted the military action was "legal" and defended the decision to go ahead without securing the backing of Parliament.

Mr Johnson said Mrs May will be making a statement in the House of Commons tomorrow and it will give parliamentarians a chance to hold the executive to account.

The air strikes, carried out by the US, UK and French military, targeted three separate targets in Syria linked to the Assad regime's chemical weapons program.

A Scientific Research Centre in Syria destroyed by the bombing. PA

Last night the UN Security Council has rejected a resolution tabled by Russia calling for condemnation of the "aggression" by the United States and its allies against Syria.

Meanwhile Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Parliament should have been given a vote ahead of the strikes.

"I think what we need in this country is something more robust like a War Powers Act so that governments do get held to account by Parliament for what they do in our name," he told The Andrew Marr show.

Mr Corbyn warned of an escalation in a "proxy war" between the US and Russia.

He said chlorine has been used by "a number of parties in the conflict" in Syria as a weapon.

Mr Corbyn said that if Britain wants to "get the moral high ground around the world" it must abide by international law for taking military action.

"Where is the legal basis for this?" he said.