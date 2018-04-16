  • STV
  • MySTV

Syrian air strikes condemned by Church of Scotland

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The Kirk has criticised the lack of United Nations approval for military action.

Air strikes: RAF Tornado in Cyprus ahead of attacks.
Air strikes: RAF Tornado in Cyprus ahead of attacks. PA

British air strikes in Syria have been condemned by the Church of Scotland.

The Kirk has criticised the lack of United Nations approval for military action in response to a chemical attack in Douma on April 7 which left dozens dead.

It called the UK's "lack of long-term strategy" in Syria "deeply concerning" and said any action should have been put to a parliamentary vote.

Reverend Richard Frazer, convener of the church's society council, said air strikes would only lead to "loss of lives, suffering and fear".

"In the face of such violence and suffering, where civilians are being senselessly slaughtered, there is an overwhelming urge to do something," he said.

"That urge is often expressed in the form of military action. 

"When such difficult decisions are taken it is only right that they have received full and proper consideration.

"We would expect parliament to have a critical role in such decisions and we would reaffirm the role of the United Nations in resolving this conflict.

"That this decision has been taken without the approval of either of these institutions is a concern."

The Kirk's comments echo those of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has said any further military action in Syria should be put to a vote in the House of Commons.

On Saturday, the First Minister called the use of chemical weapons "sickening" but warned the latest action risked "dangerous escalation".

https://stv.tv/news/international/1412513-us-to-impose-new-sanctions-on-russia-over-support-for-syria-s-assad/ | default

She said: "Syria's use of chemical weapons is sickening - but the question that the PM has not answered is how this action, taken without parliamentary approval, will halt their use or bring long-term peace. 

"Air strikes have not resolved situation in Syria so far - nothing I've heard persuades me they will do so now."

Prime Minister Theresa May will go before the commons on Monday to explain why she ordered British cruise missile attacks on Syria

The strikes, carried out in cooperation with the United States and France in the early hours of April 14, were intended to weaken the Syrian regime's chemical weapons programme.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson backed the air strikes, saying: "The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable and those responsible must be held accountable."

https://stv.tv/news/international/1411993-at-least-40-reportedly-killed-in-chemical-attack-in-syria/ | default

US officials said they have evidence that sarin and chlorine gas were used during the attack in Douma. 

It has been blamed on the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by the Scottish, UK, French and US governments.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Government and its ally Russia have claimed the attack was faked or staged by the UK or Syrian rebels.

Russia has also claimed the air strikes were intended to cover up evidence of the attacks.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.