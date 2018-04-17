Domestic violence scheme to be rolled out across Scotland

The Caledonian System aims to help victims of abuse by rehabilitating offenders.

Abuse: Women report feeling safer after the scheme (file pic).

An initiative to combat domestic violence is to be expanded around the country.

The Scottish Government has made an extra £2.8m available for the Caledonian System to be rolled out in order to rehabilitate offenders.

The scheme aims to help women and children affected by domestic abuse by changing perpetrators' behaviour.

The court-ordered programme can provide alternatives to custody in certain domestic abuse cases.

Evidence from the Caledonian System since 2011 has found those who have completed the Men's Programme pose a lower risk to partners and family members.

On Tuesday, justice secretary Michael Matheson will visit social workers in Edinburgh who are being trained under the scheme.

'Domestic abuse offenders need to understand the harm they cause and what they can do to change their behaviour.' Justice secretary Michael Matheson

He said: "Levels of domestic abuse remain at unacceptably high levels in Scotland.

"We know that the official statistics still do not paint the whole picture, as victims are often too afraid to report abuse.

"We also know domestic abuse disproportionally affects women, with men as the primary perpetrators."

He continued: "Put simply, attitudes need to change.

"The Caledonian System has been running in parts of Scotland and the evidence indicates that men who completed the programme posed a lower risk to partners, children and others by the end of the programme. Women also reported that they felt safer.

"The funding I am announcing today will further strengthen our push to eradicate this scourge on society.

"Domestic abuse offenders need to understand the harm they cause and what they can do to change their behaviour."

'I am absolutely delighted that the programme will now be operating and enhancing the safety of women and children across Scotland.' Linda Rodgers, Edinburgh Women's Aid

Linda Rodgers, chief executive of Edinburgh Women's Aid said: "It is crucial that we have a range of services across Scotland for those affected by domestic abuse and that these services include interventions to support perpetrators to change their behaviour.

"The Caledonian Programme is a safe and robust perpetrator programme developed in Scotland for the Scottish context.

"It has been in operation in Edinburgh for a number of years, working closely with survivors organisations and non-court mandated perpetrator programmes.

"I am absolutely delighted that the programme will now be operating and enhancing the safety of women and children across Scotland."

