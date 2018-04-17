Facebook-scandal Cambridge Analytica 'pitched to SNP'

The SNP denied it had worked with the firm, calling them 'a bunch of cowboys'.

Brittany Kaiser: Former director at Cambridge Analytica. PA

Scandal-hit Cambridge Analytica pitched its services to the SNP, a former director of the company has told MPs.

The consultancy firm, which has faced criticism over its use of Facebook data, reportedly met SNP representatives in Edinburgh and London.

Brittany Kaiser made the claims during a questions session at Westminster on Tuesday.

Asked by SNP MP Brendan O'Hara what work the firm had undertaken in the UK, Ms Kaiser said: "We have been in pitches and negotiations with UK parties in the past, such as the SNP.

"I believe that there were meetings that took place in London where individuals came down from Edinburgh to visit us in our Mayfair headquarters and that further meetings were undertaken in Edinburgh near the parliament."

The SNP denied the claim and said talks were held once through an external consultant who considered Cambridge Analytica to be a "bunch of cowboys".

Ms Kaiser, who left the firm in March, said she did not know who was in the meetings but could "probably look through some old emails".

In a statement, an SNP spokesman said the party had "never worked with Cambridge Analytica".

"An external consultant had one meeting in London. His assessment was that they were 'a bunch of cowboys', which turned out to be true," he added.

