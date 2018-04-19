  • STV
  • MySTV

Ruth Davidson makes Time Magazine's most influential list

STV

The Scottish Tory leader and London mayor Sadiq Khan are the only UK politicians selected.

Ruth Davidson: Flattered by accolade (file pic).
Ruth Davidson: Flattered by accolade (file pic). PA

Ruth Davidson has been named as one of the world's 100 most influential people.

The Scottish Tory leader appears under the "pioneers" section of the annual list compiled by Time Magazine.

Davidson is joined by London mayor Sadiq Khan as the only British politicians on this year's list, with neither Nicola Sturgeon nor Theresa May making an appearance.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un and Emmanual Macron are among the other figures from global politics who made the cut.

Other famous faces on the list include actors Nicole Kidman and Chadwick Boseman, singer Rihanna, comedian Rosanne Barr and cancer researcher Carl June.

Time said its annual list is a "designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now".

It recognises figures from the worlds of politics, activism, the arts, economics, sports and science.

The magazine chose controversial conservative commentator Niall Ferguson to explain why Davidson was selected.

He wrote: "There was a time when the Conservative Party looked as dead as a dodo in Scotland.

"Having won majorities of Scottish votes in the 1950s, the Tories seemed to have gone extinct by 1997, when not a single one of their candidates won in Scotland.

"The party's resurrection-it won 31 seats in the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and 29% of the Scottish vote in last year's U.K. general election-owes much to the refreshing, rambunctious style of Ruth Davidson."

Mr Ferguson went on to hypothesise that Davidson could be a future Prime Minister.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "Ruth's extremely honoured to be included on such a list.

"And while she's flattered to receive an accolade from across the Atlantic, her full focus remains on her job here in Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.