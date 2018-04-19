Ruth Davidson makes Time Magazine's most influential list

The Scottish Tory leader and London mayor Sadiq Khan are the only UK politicians selected.

Ruth Davidson has been named as one of the world's 100 most influential people.

The Scottish Tory leader appears under the "pioneers" section of the annual list compiled by Time Magazine.

Davidson is joined by London mayor Sadiq Khan as the only British politicians on this year's list, with neither Nicola Sturgeon nor Theresa May making an appearance.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un and Emmanual Macron are among the other figures from global politics who made the cut.

Other famous faces on the list include actors Nicole Kidman and Chadwick Boseman, singer Rihanna, comedian Rosanne Barr and cancer researcher Carl June.

Time said its annual list is a "designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now".

It recognises figures from the worlds of politics, activism, the arts, economics, sports and science.

The magazine chose controversial conservative commentator Niall Ferguson to explain why Davidson was selected.

He wrote: "There was a time when the Conservative Party looked as dead as a dodo in Scotland.

"Having won majorities of Scottish votes in the 1950s, the Tories seemed to have gone extinct by 1997, when not a single one of their candidates won in Scotland.

"The party's resurrection-it won 31 seats in the Scottish Parliament in 2016 and 29% of the Scottish vote in last year's U.K. general election-owes much to the refreshing, rambunctious style of Ruth Davidson."

Mr Ferguson went on to hypothesise that Davidson could be a future Prime Minister.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "Ruth's extremely honoured to be included on such a list.

"And while she's flattered to receive an accolade from across the Atlantic, her full focus remains on her job here in Scotland."

